Truck hauling chicken parts loses load in Tuscaloosa

Truck hauling chicken parts loses load in Tuscaloosa
Truck hauling chicken parts loses load in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second time since April 2022, a truck hauling chicken parts lost its load in Tuscaloosa.

This time it happened on Monday, July 4, 2022, coming off the Hugh Thomas bridge at University Boulevard.

The inside and middle lanes were blocked because of the mess and the cleanup. They have now re-opened.


Tuscaloosa Police officers also said, “it doesn’t smell great. Our thoughts are with the ALDOT workers handling cleanup.”

🤦‍♂️ Y’all. It’s happened again. A truck hauling chicken parts lost it’s load coming off the Hugh Thomas bridge at...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Monday, July 4, 2022

