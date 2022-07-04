Russellville teen dead after two vehicle crash

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday night took the life of a Russellville teen that was a passenger in a 2018 Toyota Corolla.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Toyota Corolla collided with a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old.

ALEA says that the Russellville teen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was then pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Samuel Matias-Francisco, 20, a juvenile passenger and the driver of the Ford were treated for injuries at nearby hospitals.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 24 near mile marker 43 and approximately eight miles west of Moulton.

The Highway Patrol Division of ALEA will continue to investigate the crash.

