Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Russellville teen dead after two vehicle crash

The teen was a passenger in a 2018 Toyota Corolla at the time of the crash.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday night took the life of a Russellville teen that was a passenger in a 2018 Toyota Corolla.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Toyota Corolla collided with a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old.

ALEA says that the Russellville teen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was then pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, Samuel Matias-Francisco, 20, a juvenile passenger and the driver of the Ford were treated for injuries at nearby hospitals.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 24 near mile marker 43 and approximately eight miles west of Moulton.

The Highway Patrol Division of ALEA will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
Two teens were rescued from Hughes Cave Saturday.
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave
(File)
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Tasha Nesbit shot her boyfriend during an...
Lawrence Co. woman shoots boyfriend during dispute
The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting was fatal for a four-year-old child....
Four-year-old shot and killed Sunday
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect that made threats involving...
Bomb threat shuts down portion of I-65
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Tasha Nesbit shot her boyfriend during an...
Lawrence County man shot by girlfriend