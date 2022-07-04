Portion of I-65 blocked by law enforcement for a serious threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As of 9pm Sunday night, portions of I-65 are blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, ALEA, Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments are investigating a serious threat.

Deputies tell WAFF a suspect is in custody, but members of the bomb squad are searching the suspects vehicle.

WAFF has learned this all started with threats made against the Limestone County Sheriffs Office.

As of Sunday night, traffic is at a standstill.

