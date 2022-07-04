Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Morgan County patriot’s grave gets makeover

John Menafee was an American patriot and Morgan County's first judge, but his grave is in grave disrepair.
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - John Menefee’s grave sits on a quiet hill in the middle of the Decatur woods.

Menefee defied the British during the American Revolution. When Alabama became a state, he served as the first judge of Cotaco County, now known as Morgan County.

His burial spot in Decatur is now overgrown and frequently visited by wildlife.

Benny Hannah of the Sons of the American Revolution said he plans to clean the grave up.

“We do have a lot of clean up in the area,” Hannah said. “We want to make sure we have a nice clean access into the cemetery. We want to make sure we remove all the tripping hazards in the area and we’ll clean the area all around the tomb. I’ll make the repairs to the headstone and we’ll reset the headstone and we’ll set the headstone to the position we think the body actually is.”

Hannah said Menefee’s original tomb was destroyed over time.

“The original tomb was an old box tomb, which was concrete sides and end pieces with weight on top,” Hannah said. “Over the years [the old box tomb] had collapsed into the ground.”

Hannah said members of his group are volunteers, so they hope to finish the project before the year is over.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.
Two teens were rescued from Hughes Cave Saturday.
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

All the money raised will be collected by Kiwanis and donated to a new children's project in...
Festivities at Point Mallard for Fourth of July
All the money raised will be collected by Kiwanis and donated to a new children's project in...
Fourth of July celebration at Point Mallard
John Menafee was an American patriot and Morgan County's first judge, but his grave is in grave...
Morgan Co. American patriot's grave in bad shape
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says they got a tip a couple weeks ago that Michael...
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.