Morgan County patriot’s grave gets makeover

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - John Menefee’s grave sits on a quiet hill in the middle of the Decatur woods.

Menefee defied the British during the American Revolution. When Alabama became a state, he served as the first judge of Cotaco County, now known as Morgan County.

His burial spot in Decatur is now overgrown and frequently visited by wildlife.

Benny Hannah of the Sons of the American Revolution said he plans to clean the grave up.

“We do have a lot of clean up in the area,” Hannah said. “We want to make sure we have a nice clean access into the cemetery. We want to make sure we remove all the tripping hazards in the area and we’ll clean the area all around the tomb. I’ll make the repairs to the headstone and we’ll reset the headstone and we’ll set the headstone to the position we think the body actually is.”

Hannah said Menefee’s original tomb was destroyed over time.

“The original tomb was an old box tomb, which was concrete sides and end pieces with weight on top,” Hannah said. “Over the years [the old box tomb] had collapsed into the ground.”

Hannah said members of his group are volunteers, so they hope to finish the project before the year is over.

