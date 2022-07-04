Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Lawrence Co. woman shoots boyfriend during dispute

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Tasha Nesbit shot her boyfriend during an altercation Sunday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was shot in the leg Sunday during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Tasha Nesbits, 36, shot her boyfriend Sylvester Talentino in the leg Sunday morning.

Talentino was transferred from Russellville Hospital to Huntsville Hospital due to his injury.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Hwy. 101 in Lawrence County. Nesbit was later arrested by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at the same location.

Bond has not yet been set for Nesbit at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
Two teens were rescued from Hughes Cave Saturday.
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave
(File)
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting was fatal for a four-year-old child....
Four-year-old shot and killed Sunday
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect that made threats involving...
Bomb threat shuts down portion of I-65
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Tasha Nesbit shot her boyfriend during an...
Lawrence County man shot by girlfriend
The teen was a passenger in a 2018 Toyota Corolla at the time of the crash.
Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash