Lawrence Co. woman shoots boyfriend during dispute

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was shot in the leg Sunday during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Tasha Nesbits, 36, shot her boyfriend Sylvester Talentino in the leg Sunday morning.

Talentino was transferred from Russellville Hospital to Huntsville Hospital due to his injury.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Hwy. 101 in Lawrence County. Nesbit was later arrested by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at the same location.

Bond has not yet been set for Nesbit at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.