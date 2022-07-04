Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Kentucky residents were arrested last week in Priceville for leading law enforcement on a chase and drug trafficking.

On June 28, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) asked for help in a chase from the Priceville Police Department. Law enforcement was chasing a black Toyota Corolla with Texas plates that was traveling at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

According to the Priceville Police Department, Derrick Carroll and Courtney Hall were responsible for leading law enforcement on a chase through Decatur and Priceville.

A Facebook post from PPD says that the suspect driving the vehicle struck a bicyclist near the intersection of Beltline Rd. and Spring Ave. causing minor injuries.

The chase ended when PPD performed a PIT maneuver which took the vehicle off the road.

Carroll was arrested and charged with, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Hall was charged with drug trafficking and tampering with physical evidence.

