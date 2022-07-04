Deals
Huntsville Utilities working to repair water main break

Huntsville utilities working to repair a water main break.
Huntsville utilities working to repair a water main break.(Source: WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that there is a water main break on West Arbor Drive in Huntsville.

According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, service has been interrupted on West Arbor, East Arbor, Lantana Way and Iris Lane while repairs are being made.

Huntsville Utilities says that there is not an estimated time of completion for the repairs.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

