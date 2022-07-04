Deals
Hot, humid & isolated storms for your 4th of July

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Good Monday morning and Happy 4th of July!  We have a few clouds overhead to start the day with areas of patchy but dense fog, things are already starting off on a very muggy note. 

Skies will be mainly sunny today with highs reaching the middle 90s, a slight south breeze will bring up very moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.  The heat index this afternoon will be in the 99 to 105 degree range, please stay hydrated and practice heat safety.  Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and early evening hours.  Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning may cause some delays in your outside activities, keep checking the radar on the WAFF 48 Weather App.  Storms should start to wrap up by sunset, just in time for the fireworks tonight. 

Overnight we will stay partly cloudy with more areas of fog developing, lows will be very warm in the middle 70s.  A very hot and humid week lies ahead as temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s.  The heat index will be in the triple digits each afternoon and may be close to Heat Advisory criteria.  Each afternoon will bring a chance at scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

