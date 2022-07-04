Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office learned of a man that made threats directed at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was traveling to Athens from Orange City, Florida around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Michael Kinney, 50, was arrested on a warrant for making a terrorist threat.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, ATF and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), assisted with the situation. A statewide warning message was issued to law enforcement across the state.

According to the Facebook post from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Kinney drove 10 hours to Athens.

Kinney had a previous interaction with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 when he was a resident but the post does not specify what that entails.

According to the Facebook post, troopers with ALEA spotted the vehicle Kinney was driving on I-65 in Morgan County. Multiple local law enforcement agencies assisted ALEA in stopping Kinney. At that time, traffic was held up for approximately 90 minutes while ATF bomb technicians determined the vehicle was safe.

A heavy police presence due to a bomb threat shut down portions of I-65 northbound and southbound.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect that made threats involving explosives is in custody.

After the suspect was in custody, the bomb squad checked the area before allowing people to travel again.

[9:35pm] Northbound and Southbound I-65 has reopened [Update] The subject is in custody, however threats made involved... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 3, 2022

In total the shutdown lasted about 90 minutes Sunday night, portions of I-65 were blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments were on the scene investigating a serious threat.

Excellent work by our Deputies, ALEA Troopers, Investigators, and Air Unit, Priceville Police Department, Alabama Morgan... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 3, 2022

WAFF has learned it all started with threats made against the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

