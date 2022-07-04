First Alert Forecast

Deals
Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area through Thursday evening. Isolated storm chances every day this week but the big story will be the increasing heat. By Wednesday the heat index will be between 105-110. Make sure you and your pets are prepared for the intense heat. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outdoors. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 90 with some areas having a chance of seeing 100 degrees for the actual high. Any storms that develop will be capable of frequent lightning, torrential rain and strong gusty winds. Happy 4th of July!
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

