Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A tests new express drive-thru lane for mobile order customers

Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee...
Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.(Chick-fil-A, Facebook/Chickfila Carrollton)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is testing a way for mobile customers to get their orders more quickly.

The restaurant chain has put in place new express drive-thru lanes only for mobile orders at select locations.

To use them, customers select “drive-thru express” on their mobile app, then visit their chosen restaurant.

Once there, customers can use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.

Drive-thru express is available at approximately 60 participating locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A says it may roll out the lanes at more locations in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
Kinney was arrested for making terrorist threats.
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co.
Two teens were rescued from Hughes Cave Saturday.
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Police are responding to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Carlene Ratcliffe is accused of setting fire to her own home in 2020. She allegedly left the...
Mother charged with murder after death of 6-year-old in 2020 house fire
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut poses for photos with 76 hot dogs at a weigh-in before the...
Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest