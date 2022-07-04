Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being taken to a hospital in the area.(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WIFE/Gray News) – A child was killed after a fireworks incident in Mr. Vernon Sunday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being taken to a hospital in the area.

The boy’s mother told WFIE her son loved playing football and basketball.

“He’s dedicated. He never missed a game, workout, practice or volunteering,” his mother Kyrra said.

Camrynn’s mother said the rising 6th grader loved his sister most of all.

“He loved her more than anything,” Kyrra said.

Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police, and the Posey Co. Coroner are all investigating.

“The school district is saddened by the loss of Camrynn. We are finalizing plans to provide grief counseling later this week for students and staff. It is tragic to lose such a young, energetic life, and we hope to support those impacted by his loss,” said Mt. Vernon School Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
Two teens were rescued from Hughes Cave Saturday.
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave
(File)
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Carroll was arrested and charged with, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, drug...
Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial...
US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting