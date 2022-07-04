Bomb threats responsible for Sunday night I-65 closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A heavy police presence due to a bomb threat shut down portions of I-65 northbound and southbound.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect that made threats involving explosives is in custody.

After the suspect was in custody, the bomb squad checked the area before allowing people to travel again.

[9:35pm] Northbound and Southbound I-65 has reopened [Update] The subject is in custody, however threats made involved... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 3, 2022

In total the shutdown lasted about 90 minutes Sunday night, portions of I-65 were blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments were on the scene investigating a serious threat.

Excellent work by our Deputies, ALEA Troopers, Investigators, and Air Unit, Priceville Police Department, Alabama Morgan... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 3, 2022

WAFF has learned it all started with threats made against the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

