Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.
An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.
The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.
The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.
