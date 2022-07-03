Deals
Triple-Digit Heat Indices For Your Independence Day

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Widely scattered showers and storms are continuing to develop across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon with a few locally heavy downpours just to our south and east. Expect this activity to linger in the evening hours, with most fizzling out just after sunset. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy as we dip back into the low and mid 70s.

Plan on more heat and humidity for your Independence Day as afternoon highs soar back into the low and mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be more in the triple-digit range, so please stay hydrated especially if you have any outdoor activities planned. Another round of isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible by the afternoon and evening hours, but not everyone will see rain. It would just be a good idea though to keep an eye to the sky and always remember when thunder roars, go indoors.

Heading Into the rest of the work week, a warming trend will continue with highs in the mid to upper 90s by midweek and heat indices likely exceeding 105 degrees. Heat safety will be a MUST this week with little to no relief from daily rain chances each day. Models are still trying to hint at some relief from the heat by the upcoming weekend, but it’s highly unlikely that it will be significant.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

