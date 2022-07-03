Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Jul. 3, 2022
Clear and muggy once again this AM with temperatures in the 70s.

We will likely see a few isolated to scattered showers and storms this afternoon and early evening with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Not much change in the pattern or the next several days. Expect warm start-ups with steamy afternoons and a shower here or there into the evening hours.

Still abnormally dry for this time of year, hopefully the rain help battle the drought these next 10 days or so.

Stay safe and enjoy the festivities!

