Advertisement

K9 Kai has leg amputated after being shot during Gwinnett County 911 call

K9 Kai
K9 Kai(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Police K9 Foundation says K9 Kai has had his leg amputated.

Kai, who is a dual-purpose narcotics and patrol K9, was released from a vet hospital in May after being shot multiple times.

The two-year-old K9 was shot in Lawrenceville when he and his handler responded to a domestic violence call.

During the incident, officers returned fire and shot a 17-year-old teenager.

Both the teenager and the K9 officer were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gwinnett Police showed pictures and a video of Kai leaving the vet and heading home on June 18.

Kai’s vet team decided his leg needed to be amputated, police said.

The K9 Foundation says Kai has been through a lot during the recovery process and wants to remind people to keep Kai and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Kai is currently at home being taken care of by his handler, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

