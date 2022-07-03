Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Huntsville Police received a call regarding a shooting on Seminole Drive.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) a child was shot. HEMSI transported the child to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.

The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting was fatal for a four-year-old child. HPD is investigating the shooting.

Police are on the scene and more information will be released as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.