Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Huntsville Police received a call regarding a shooting on Seminole Drive.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) a child was shot. HEMSI transported the child to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.
The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting was fatal for a four-year-old child. HPD is investigating the shooting.
Police are on the scene and more information will be released as it is made available.
