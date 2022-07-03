Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Colbert County Autism Database to start July 5th

Director of Colbert County 911 Michael Smith told me dispatchers can benefit by knowing that the caller is autistic.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a database designed to help Colbert County first responders will launch. The goal of the database is to help first responders better help people with autism.

As a parent of someone with autism, Allison Neal is excited about this project.

For the database to work, family members or caregivers can fill out a form that will help generate the database. Medical student, Fabian Oden has spent several months working to create this database.

Oden came up with the idea of a database after previous experience as a paramedic working with autistic people.

“This database was created because there is a large education gap between first responders and dealing with patients with autism,” Oden said. “Developing this database helps with knowing on the front end and going in with a patient who has autism and knowing how we need to communicate with that individual.”

Once a form is filled out, the address will be tagged and if an emergency dispatcher receives a call, the person with autism will show up on the screen along with any information about the individual.

As a mother of a nonverbal and autistic child, Neal said she would certainly use this database.

“This being in place really sets a precedent to hold people accountable for their actions and the way they treat people of this population,” Neal said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
(File)
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash
Two teens were rescued from Hughes Cave Saturday.
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave
On July 1, more than 60 new laws went into effect in Alabama, among those are laws regarding...
Facial recognition software, mental healthcare in schools among 63 new Alabama laws

Latest News

Huntsville Police received the call around 9:30 a.m.
‘Small child’ shot on Seminole Drive
Clear, muggy Sunday morning ahead of a nice July 4
Clear, muggy Sunday morning ahead of a nice July 4
Webster said that one pediatric patient was pronounced dead on the scene. He also said that...
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash
According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but...
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave