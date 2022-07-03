Colbert County Autism Database to start July 5th

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a database designed to help Colbert County first responders will launch. The goal of the database is to help first responders better help people with autism.

As a parent of someone with autism, Allison Neal is excited about this project.

For the database to work, family members or caregivers can fill out a form that will help generate the database. Medical student, Fabian Oden has spent several months working to create this database.

Oden came up with the idea of a database after previous experience as a paramedic working with autistic people.

“This database was created because there is a large education gap between first responders and dealing with patients with autism,” Oden said. “Developing this database helps with knowing on the front end and going in with a patient who has autism and knowing how we need to communicate with that individual.”

Once a form is filled out, the address will be tagged and if an emergency dispatcher receives a call, the person with autism will show up on the screen along with any information about the individual.

As a mother of a nonverbal and autistic child, Neal said she would certainly use this database.

“This being in place really sets a precedent to hold people accountable for their actions and the way they treat people of this population,” Neal said.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.