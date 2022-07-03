Blakely mayor issues local emergency declaration after recent shootings

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely Mayor Travis Wimbush has issued a local emergency declaration after several recent shootings in his city.

It says the decision is due to increased gun violence in the last month that is endangering the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens.

The city of Blakely has issued a local emergency order after recent shootings in the city. (Blakely Police Department Facebook Page)

Three people were shot on Palmetto Avenue on May 31. Two more people were shot on June 8 on Mulberry Street.

Last weekend one person died and six others were injured in a shooting on North Church Street.

Wimbush says several other shootings have taken place that did not result in injuries.

As a result, a midnight curfew was implemented on Friday. It’s unclear how long the curfew will remain in place.

The sale of alcohol inside the corporate limits of the city will end at 11 p.m. each night as well.

The only exceptions are for people coming and going from their jobs, people participating in activities involving their first amendment rights of free speech, freedom of assembly, or their exercise of religion, or when someone is traveling through the city.

Stream News4 on the go:

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.