Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to rescue two teenagers that were lost in Hughes Cave.
According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but thirsty upon rescue.
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgan County Rescue Squad, Brindlee Mountain Fire and Huntsville Cave Rescue teams were all on the scene Saturday afternoon.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.