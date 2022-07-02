Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave

UNION GROVE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to rescue two teenagers that were lost in Hughes Cave.

According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but thirsty upon rescue.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgan County Rescue Squad, Brindlee Mountain Fire and Huntsville Cave Rescue teams were all on the scene Saturday afternoon.

[UPDATE] Juveniles rescued. A 16 and 17 yr old were lost in cave. Others were able to hear them through a hole but... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 2, 2022

