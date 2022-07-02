Deals
Showers & Storms Continuing This Afternoon

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A few scattered showers and storms are continuing late this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley with most of this activity situated near and east of I-65. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours, storms will start winding down and we’ll likely dry out after sunset. Skies will be clearing and overnight lows will dip back into the low and mid 70s.

The rest of your 4th of July weekend will feature a typical summertime pattern. Plan on hot and humid conditions with afternoon highs each day in the low to mid 90s and chances for showers and storms each afternoon and evening. Best chances for more widespread rain looks to be shaping up on Sunday, so make sure you are keeping this in mind for any planned outdoor activities. I wouldn’t cancel plans by any means, but this could cause perhaps an hour or two delay.

By mid-week next week, expect a warming trend with highs soaring into the mid 90s and heat indices likely in the 100-105 degree range with humid air sticking around. We could see some relief from the heat by next weekend, but at this time it is way too far out to give specifics. We’ll be sure and finetune the forecast in the next upcoming days.

