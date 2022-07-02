Deals
Saturday AM Forecast

Sat/Sun
Sat/Sun(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 2, 2022
Let your holiday weekend commence. Happy 4th everyone!

Clear and muggy this AM with temperatures in the 70s.

We will likely see a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and early evening with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Not much change in the pattern or the next several days. Expect warm start-ups with steamy afternoons and a shower here or there into the evening hours.

Still abnormally dry for this time of year, hopefully the rain help battle the drought these next 10 days or so.

Stay safe and enjoy the festivities!

