One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major crash on I-565 Eastbound near Huntsville International Airport took the life of one child and left eight people injured.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Medical Services Inc. the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:29 a.m. with nine victims.

Webster said that one pediatric patient was pronounced dead on the scene. He also said that seven others were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.