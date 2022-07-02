Deals
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major crash on I-565 Eastbound near Huntsville International Airport took the life of one child and left eight people injured.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Medical Services Inc. the two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:29 a.m. with nine victims.

Webster said that one pediatric patient was pronounced dead on the scene. He also said that seven others were taken to the hospital.

