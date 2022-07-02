Deals
Nashville woman denied birth control replacement


By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman expressed her concerns after being denied medical help from a local clinic.

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in January, many women around the country are trying to find new options for birth control. One Nashville woman posted about her experience on Tik Tok, describing her experience trying to get her birth control replaced. The video now has over 900,000 comments.

The woman shown in the TikTok video said her birth control replacement appointment was canceled the day before Roe v. Wade was overturned. And when she called to find out why doctors told her that they no longer offered the procedure.

After calling other clinics and hearing the same, she posted for help on TikTok. Within minutes she had thousands of likes and commented with about 45 women saying they’ve also been denied birth control procedures from clinics across the US in the past few days.

“It’s not just me, there’s a lot of women experiencing this, and it’s a very real and scary thing for us. Just because it’s not happening to you doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”

The woman we spoke to says she has an appointment with a Step Ahead Clinic.

We have reached out to the clinic that has denied birth control replacements, but we have yet to receive a response.

