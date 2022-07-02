Deals
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Colby Sutton, 38, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle on Lawrence County 150 around 2:15 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

ALEA says the crash occurred six miles north of Moulton and Sutton was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

