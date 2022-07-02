Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Michigan State University offering Adulting 101 summer course

Michigan State University is offering an Adulting 101 course over the summer months.
Michigan State University is offering an Adulting 101 course over the summer months.(Ryan McVay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Gray News) - Michigan State University is offering students the opportunity to take an Adulting 101 course over the summer.

The classes are scheduled for every Tuesday starting July 12 through Aug. 2.

According to the university, the Adulting 101 program helps teenagers and young adults demystify the obscure reality of being an “adult” through engaging educational sessions. Each session will contain important life skills and tools necessary to live independently.

The summer classes are scheduled to be held virtually at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and run for one hour.

Michigan State shared the Adulting 101 schedule:

July 12: Getting Organized

Learn about various digital tools to help you stay organized. We will discuss how to make a to-do list, keep an organized calendar, reduce clutter, and find things faster.

July 19: Home Food Preservation

Learn what blanching is, what foods need to be blanched and why, what foods freeze well, and what foods don’t. These tips will help you preserve your food and save money.

July 26: Informed Renter

Know your rights and responsibilities as a tenant. We will talk about the rental process from finding a place to live to moving out.

August 2: Healthy U

How to keep yourself healthy now and in the future? Learn some strategies and ways to advocate for your wellness, stay mentally, and physically healthy as you transition into adulthood.

Registration is currently open until Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Lawrence County crash
1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County propane truck crash
The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
(File)
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash
Law enforcement officials respond to incident in Town Creek.
Children were on the scene of Town Creek murder-suicide
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment
Webster said that one pediatric patient was pronounced dead on the scene. He also said that...
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash
According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but...
Two teens rescued from Hughes Cave
Director of Colbert County 911 Michael Smith told me dispatchers can benefit by knowing that...
New autism database launching in Colbert County