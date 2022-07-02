Local golfers tied heading into final round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s nothing more that Burningtree Country Club could asked for heading into Saturday final round of the 56th Diakin Spirit of America Golf Classic. Morgan County natives Sam Murphy and Ryley Heath both at 10-under heading into the final 18 holes of Tournament play.

“It’s a blessing first off to come back out here and play again,” Murphy said after third round play. “The people here are awesome. It’s home. It’s where I grew up pretty much my whole life.”

Murphy carded six birdies and an Eagle on the seventh hole to fire a 64 in round three. Murphy, who competed in the British Amateur prior to this event, played collegiate golf at Louisiana Tech. His brother, Mac Murphy, is tied for eighth heading into the final round at Even.

As for Ryley Heath, the Hartselle High alum, and Jacksonville State golfer has shown steady consistency throughout the first three rounds carding 69, 66, and 68 respectively.

“Burningtree is just a true test to golf,” Heath said after third round play. “I think a lot of people, a lot of really good golf players come out here and they tend to struggle. So I think everybody tries to come out here and try to play good golf because it’s a good sign of them playing well.”

Morgan County resident Matthew Gourgeot is in the hunt in fourth place after carding a 69 in round three. Gourgeot won the 2016 Tournament.

Saturday Ryan Terry, Sam Murphy, Ryley Heath and Matthew Gourgeot will all play together. Tee time is at 9:50 AM.

