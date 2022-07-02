Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Local golfers tied heading into final round

Murphy, Heath 10-under at the Diakin Spirit of America Golf Classic
Sam Murphy (left) and Ryley Heath (right) are tied at 10-under in the 56th annual Diakin Spirit...
Sam Murphy (left) and Ryley Heath (right) are tied at 10-under in the 56th annual Diakin Spirit of America Golf Classic.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s nothing more that Burningtree Country Club could asked for heading into Saturday final round of the 56th Diakin Spirit of America Golf Classic. Morgan County natives Sam Murphy and Ryley Heath both at 10-under heading into the final 18 holes of Tournament play.

“It’s a blessing first off to come back out here and play again,” Murphy said after third round play. “The people here are awesome. It’s home. It’s where I grew up pretty much my whole life.”

Murphy carded six birdies and an Eagle on the seventh hole to fire a 64 in round three. Murphy, who competed in the British Amateur prior to this event, played collegiate golf at Louisiana Tech. His brother, Mac Murphy, is tied for eighth heading into the final round at Even.

As for Ryley Heath, the Hartselle High alum, and Jacksonville State golfer has shown steady consistency throughout the first three rounds carding 69, 66, and 68 respectively.

“Burningtree is just a true test to golf,” Heath said after third round play. “I think a lot of people, a lot of really good golf players come out here and they tend to struggle. So I think everybody tries to come out here and try to play good golf because it’s a good sign of them playing well.”

Morgan County resident Matthew Gourgeot is in the hunt in fourth place after carding a 69 in round three. Gourgeot won the 2016 Tournament.

Saturday Ryan Terry, Sam Murphy, Ryley Heath and Matthew Gourgeot will all play together. Tee time is at 9:50 AM.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials respond to incident in Town Creek.
Children were on the scene of Town Creek murder-suicide
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
One arrested, one dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville
Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck and two robbery suspects have fled the scene on Highway 31.
Police chase leads to deadly wreck, theft suspects identified
Faith Victoria Kemp
Falkville woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
1 dead in Lawrence County crash
1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County propane truck crash

Latest News

Collegiate golfers compete at the 56th Daikin Spirit of America round two at Burningtree...
Decatur native leads after round two
Trash Talk
Trash Talk: Episode 4
College amateur players tee off at the 56th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic at...
Successful round one at Daikin Spirit of America Classic
Amateur golfers compete in the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic. The event is held at...
Daikin Spirit of America Golf Tournament tees off this week