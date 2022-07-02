Firework safety during a drought

LIMESTONE Ala. (WAFF) - The United States drought monitor map shows that parts of northern Alabama including the majority of Limestone County is currently experiencing a moderate drought.

With the Fourth of July just days away, firefighters warn that fireworks and dry weather do not mix. While there is not a burn ban in place in Limestone County, East Limestone Fire Chief Tony Kirk says people need to take precautions with the dry weather.

“Grass is already starting to crunch and whenever it is dry like that, a little spark or flame will set it off,” Kirk said. “I would encourage people to even be careful with sparklers which everybody feels like is pretty safe there is still enough spark there to set dry grass on fire.”

The areas impacted by the moderate drought include parts of Lauderdale and Colbert Counties and a large portion of Limestone County.

“To keep from having a problem during celebrations pull out a garden hose, lay it out and get it ready,” Kirk said. “Another good safety aspect is to have a five-gallon bucket of water handy and if one of the fireworks doesn’t go off as planned, put it in the five-gallon bucket.”

