Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Lawrence County crash
1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County propane truck crash
Law enforcement officials respond to incident in Town Creek.
Children were on the scene of Town Creek murder-suicide
The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
(File)
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash
One person injured in Harvest crash
Driver entrapped in pickup truck for over 30 minutes after Harvest crash

Latest News

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash
(File)
One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash