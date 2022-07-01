TVL’s Top Picks this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The TVL gals are gathering of some of their recent favorites whether it be books, clothes, music and everything in-between. Want to know what we’re loving this summer? Take a look below!

Payton Walker’s Picks:

1. “Fairest Nude” by L’Oreal is my new go-to lip color! It’s the perfect shade for when you want a little color but don’t want to look like you’re trying too hard, ya know? Check out the lipstick here.

2. I read this book “Gentle and Lowly” Dane C. Ortlund last summer, and it absolutely changed my life. It’s a beautiful look at the heart of Jesus and how He feels about us... I just started reading it again this week. Check out the book here.

3. Run, don’t walk to buy this hidden gem from Target. Lavender + Eucalyptus Room Spray is a non-overpowering but very calming mist that I love to spray on my pillow! Check out the room spray here.

Anna Mahan’s Picks:

4. You may see people using ice rollers all over the internet and I’m here to tell you they’re worth the hype! I got mine from Amazon and use it on my face in the mornings and when I have headaches. It’s amazing and feels extra cool in the Alabama heat! Check out the ice roller here.

5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid is my new summer read! The author takes you back in time to Malibu during the summer of 1983, but also the early ‘60s. She unfolds the story of the famous Riva family and the many secrets they share. Check out the book here.

6. An oversized white button down has been my go-to whether I’m running errands after the pool or meeting friends for dinner. Target sells a Button-Up Cover Up that is actually made to wear over your bathing suit. However, I’ve been wearing it with everything! Check out the shirt here.

Shanika’s Wright’s Picks:

7. Kendrick Lamar’s newest album “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” is on heavy rotation for me right now. Check out the album here.

8. The Camp at MidCity in Huntsville has been my favorite spot to hangout at recently. I always love the vibes and the musicians they have! Check out The Camp here.

9. Denim! My top clothing combination recently has been denim on denim. It’s always a look for me! Check out some denim shirts here.

