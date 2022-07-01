Tennessee man arrested after shooting at police during standoff

Deals
Police say the man’s home was booby trapped
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, Tennessee man is in jail on a litany of charges after he shot at police during a standoff on Thursday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was serving a warrant at a home on Sarvis Branch Road near Estill Springs when Phillip Elliott barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies attempted to use tear gas on Elliott, but were met with gunfire. Deputies tried a second time to deploy tear gas, and were again met with gunfire.

Elliott was captured after police were able to make verbal contact with him.

Phillip Elliott
Phillip Elliott(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Police then searched the home and found it booby trapped with fish hooks dangling at roughly eye-level and boards with nails sticking up out of the ground. Police also took several guns and ammunition from the home.

Elliott is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple possession/casual exchange of a schedule VI narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and a drug related bench warrant. Elliott’s bond was set at $500,000. He’s due in court on September 26.

