Scattered to numerous showers and storms for Friday

Good morning and happy Friday! Another warm and muggy start to our morning with a few pockets of fog, some clouds from yesterday’s rainfall will linger through mid-morning.

Skies will be mainly sunny through the morning and afternoon hours with a light south wind. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. Storms will be scattered to even numerous at times with up to ½ inch of rainfall possible. Some storms can produce brief gusty winds and frequent lightning. Skies will clear out overnight and we will stay muggy, lows will drop to about 70 degrees for Saturday morning.

The holiday weekend forecast looks pretty good for outside plans with highs on Saturday and Sunday in the lower 90s with high humidity. Periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon. Do not cancel your outdoor plans, but keep an eye on the radar on your WAFF 48 Weather app. Storm coverage will be spotty through the weekend and you can expect some one to two hour delays in outside plans, frequent lightning will be a concern for boaters and campers. Monday, the Fourth of July will also bring chances for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon with high temperatures staying in the lower 90s.

Temps will stay in the lower to middle 90s next week with additional chances for scattered showers and storms. Have a fun and safe holiday weekend!

