Police pursuit ends in crash on UAH campus

One person in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries
By Kellie Miller
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early Friday morning police chase ended with a single-vehicle crash on the University of Alabama-Huntsville campus.

Around 3 a.m. on July 1, officers with the Huntsville Police Department said they spotted a stolen car and started following it. The car reportedly did not stop for the officers. The pursuit concluded after the vehicle crashed near Ben Graves Drive and Sparkman Drive.

One person in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The car was towed from the scene.

No further details are available including how many people were in the car or what charges might be issued after the chase and crash.

