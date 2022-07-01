Deals
Man takes his own life after shooting woman in Town Creek, coroner says

Law enforcement officials respond to shooting in Town Creek.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting in Town Creek on Thursday night.

According to Lawrence County coroner, Scott Norwood, an unidentified male shot a woman around 6:40 p.m. and then took his own life.

Both bodies have been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsies.

The incident happened on Bradley Street.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

