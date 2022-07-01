Local farmers suffer, North Alabama in dire need of rainfall.

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The most recent drought map released by United States Drought Monitor shows most of north Alabama is dry. The majority of surrounding areas are abnormally dry while areas in Limestone, Lauderdale and Colbert counties are now in a moderate drought.

The lack of rain is starting to cause real problems for farmers like Stuart Sanderson in Limestone County.

“We have some dry land acres that absolutely will not produce an ear [of corn] at this time,” Sanderson said. “We have some that will be 20% of a crop and some that we just don’t know. To say its had an impact is an understatement at this point.”

Sanderson runs Henderson Farms in the southern part of the county. He is a dry land farmer and he relies heavily on large amounts of rainfall.

He said the drought is causing him to lose thousands of dollars he won’t be able to recoup as he is expecting to harvest fewer crops this year than last year.

“As an agricultural business, we want to produce, that’s what we’re geared to,” Stuart said.” “When we see the loss of potential like this right here, it does more than hurt our pocketbooks, it hurts our hearts and our pride.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.