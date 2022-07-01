Deals
Huntsville City Schools reaches $250,000 settlement in bullying lawsuit

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to court documents, Huntsville City Schools has agreed to a $250,000 settlement with a minor who was bullied at Mountain Gap Elementary in 2016.

According to court documents, the minor sustained several injuries in late 2016 due to bullying incidents that took place at Mountain Gap Elementary in Huntsville. The lawsuit filed against the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education alleges violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and violation of Title IX.

The suit also claims negligence, recklessness, negligent hiring, training, retention, supervision and outrage.

Just over half of the $250,000 settlement will be split between medical expenses and attorney fees. The remaining money will then go to a UTMA account for the minor and a conservatorship estate for the benefit of the minor.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

