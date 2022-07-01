Humane Society of Lincoln County closed for undetermined amount of time

LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter announced on Facebook that it will be closing for an undetermined amount of time due to the inability to reach an agreement with governing bodies.

According to the Facebook post, the shelter closed on July 1 and is unsure when it will reopen. The shelter also said that it is uncertain of the future of the animals that are currently in its care.

The shelter said that it would no longer be investigating abuse, cruelty or stray animals. It will no longer be accepting animals either.

Anyone who is interested in adopting an animal that is currently at the Fayetteville-Lincoln County Shelter can call to schedule an adoption appointment. The shelter will be welcoming volunteers, donations and support.

To contact the shelter, call 931-433-3726 or email fayettevillecritters@gmail.com.

