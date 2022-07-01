Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Humane Society of Lincoln County closed for undetermined amount of time

The shelter is closing for an undetermined amount of time after failing to reach an agreement...
The shelter is closing for an undetermined amount of time after failing to reach an agreement with governing bodies.(Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - The Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter announced on Facebook that it will be closing for an undetermined amount of time due to the inability to reach an agreement with governing bodies.

According to the Facebook post, the shelter closed on July 1 and is unsure when it will reopen. The shelter also said that it is uncertain of the future of the animals that are currently in its care.

The shelter said that it would no longer be investigating abuse, cruelty or stray animals. It will no longer be accepting animals either.

Anyone who is interested in adopting an animal that is currently at the Fayetteville-Lincoln County Shelter can call to schedule an adoption appointment. The shelter will be welcoming volunteers, donations and support.

To contact the shelter, call 931-433-3726 or email fayettevillecritters@gmail.com.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials respond to incident in Town Creek.
Names released in Town Creek murder-suicide
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
One arrested, one dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville
Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck and two robbery suspects have fled the scene on Highway 31.
Police chase leads to deadly wreck, theft suspects identified
Faith Victoria Kemp
Falkville woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
1 dead in Lawrence County crash
1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County propane truck crash

Latest News

How scammers are taking advantage of Ukraine crisis
Financial Friday: Scammers take advantage of Ukraine crisis
Man dead after hourslong standoff ends with shots in Duluth
Tennessee man arrested after shooting at police during standoff
Roger Nelson, Jr.
Franklin Co. man wanted on kidnapping, escape charges arrested Friday
Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies