How joining the Army helped turn Nickie Owens’ life around

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At one point in Nickie Owens’ life, she didn’t know what she wanted or where she was going. According to her, motivation was low.

That was until she decided to join the Army. It was there we she was able to expand her horizons, meet new people and learn more about herself. She eventually found herself in Kuwait as a Religious Affairs Specialist. In her role, she’s able to counsel soldiers and encourage them through all seasons, good and bad.

Payton Walker sat down with Owens to learn more about the soldier and what the job means to her.

