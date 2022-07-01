Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues search for man wanted on kidnapping, escape charges
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a man with multiple outstanding warrants.
According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Roger Lee Nelson, Jr., age 35, is wanted on kidnapping, escape and domestic violence strangulation charges. He is described as a white male standing 6′1″ and weighing 190 lbs.
Anyone with relevant information can call 256-332-8820. You may also submit a tip at www.franklinsheriff.org.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.