Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues search for man wanted on kidnapping, escape charges

Roger Nelson, Jr.
Roger Nelson, Jr.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a man with multiple outstanding warrants.

According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Roger Lee Nelson, Jr., age 35, is wanted on kidnapping, escape and domestic violence strangulation charges. He is described as a white male standing 6′1″ and weighing 190 lbs.

***Franklin County’s Most Wanted*** Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35 year old Roger Lee Nelson Jr. He...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 1, 2022

Anyone with relevant information can call 256-332-8820. You may also submit a tip at www.franklinsheriff.org.

