Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues search for man wanted on kidnapping, escape charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a man with multiple outstanding warrants.

According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Roger Lee Nelson, Jr., age 35, is wanted on kidnapping, escape and domestic violence strangulation charges. He is described as a white male standing 6′1″ and weighing 190 lbs.

Anyone with relevant information can call 256-332-8820. You may also submit a tip at www.franklinsheriff.org.

