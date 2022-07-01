Deals
Flower Friday with Huntsville Botanical Garden

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever see flowers and plants in your area and wonder what it is? There are so many cool flowers around the world and we want to learn more about them!

Our friend Matt Candeias is the Curator of Living Collections at Huntsville Botanical Garden. This week, he is sharing more about the Liatris, also known as Blazing Stars.

Check out his conversation with Payton Walker to hear why the flower represents love and happiness and what good it does right in our own area!

