Florence detectives investigating homicide on Holt Avenue

(WMBF News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man is dead after a reported shooting on Thursday.

According to Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsly, officers responded to a home on Holt Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on June 30. The officers found Darrious Marqua Smith at the residence with gunshot wounds upon arrival. Smith was transported to North Alabama Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers have ruled his death a homicide. Detectives continue to investigate the scene.

Contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6583 with any relevant information to this investigation.

