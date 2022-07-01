First Alert Forecast Isolated storm chances will be hit and miss into the weekend. Many areas will not see significant rainfall and drought conditions will get worse across the Tennessee Valley into next week. In addition to a drier than normal forecast, the heat will be increasing towards the middle of next week as a crushing area of high pressure moves in from the west. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s next week with a heat index value near 105 beginning Wednesday afternoon. Highs this weekend will be in the lower 90s with a heat index near 100. Have a safe weekend and be on the lookout for lightning with the isolated storms.

10 Day Forecast (None)