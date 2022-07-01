Finally Friday Forecast

Shot at showers for the afternoon hours of your Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few of us will miss the shower activity today and likely climb into the lower 90s.

Humidity will be here to stay for the holiday weekend. A better chance at seeing rain today compared to the weekend, but altogether chances over the next several days.

Bonnie has officially formed. Nothing impacting home from this system, but a little further north, in the Gulf, we are getting added moisture in Alabama.

Over the next 10 days rain chances will stick with the forecast and so will sear seasonal temperatures.

