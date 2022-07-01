Fentanyl, cocaine, long assault rifles found in Florence home search

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine, scales, plastic bags and multiple long assault-type rifles.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, entry was made while executing a search warrant in the area of N Fulton St. in Florence.

Four people were arrested in connection to the bust, all four were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One of the four, Bradley Gandy, was charged also with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession with intent to distribute.

