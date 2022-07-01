Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Advertisement

Fentanyl, cocaine, long assault rifles found in Florence home search

The four people were arrested after law enforcement discovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills and...
The four people were arrested after law enforcement discovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills and approximately 30 grams of cocaine.(Florence Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine, scales, plastic bags and multiple long assault-type rifles.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, entry was made while executing a search warrant in the area of N Fulton St. in Florence.

Four people were arrested in connection to the bust, all four were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. One of the four, Bradley Gandy, was charged also with trafficking illegal drugs and unlawful possession with intent to distribute.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills while executing a...
The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered over 1,000 fentanyl pills while executing a search warrant.(Florence Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials respond to incident in Town Creek.
Children were on the scene of Town Creek murder-suicide
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
One arrested, one dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville
Vehicle pursuit leads to wreck and two robbery suspects have fled the scene on Highway 31.
Police chase leads to deadly wreck, theft suspects identified
Faith Victoria Kemp
Falkville woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
1 dead in Lawrence County crash
1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence County propane truck crash

Latest News

The Nick Risner act is one of 63 new laws that went into effect in Alabama Friday.
63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st
Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools reaches $250,000 settlement in bullying lawsuit
According to Town Creek Police, there were children on the scene of the murder-suicide.
Children were on the scene of the Town Creek murder suicide
According to Town Creek Police, there were children at the scene of the killing, they escaped...
Murder-suicide in Town Creek