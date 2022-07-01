Driver entrapped in pickup truck for over 30 minutes after Harvest crash

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver of a pickup truck suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Harvest overnight.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Service’s Don Webster, the male driver crashed the truck on Carters Gin Road around 1:30 a.m. on July 1. He was entrapped in the truck for over 30 minutes and the jaws of life were needed to pull him from the wreckage.

The male victim was transported to Huntsville Trauma Services with serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Harvest Volunteer Fire-Rescue, HEMSI, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the crash scene.

