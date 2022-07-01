Decatur native leads after round two

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s only been one man that can claim winning the Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic that’s born and raised in Morgan County. Matt Gourgeot won the tournament at Burningtree Country Club in 2016. He’s still in contention finishing his second round tied for sixth. Ryley Heath hopes he can join Gourgeot after Saturday’s final round.

Heath shot a 66 to remain in first place at seven under par. Heath played at Hartselle High School, hoping to keep the Tournament trophy in Morgan County.

Overall, the 100 plus Amateur field will be cut after round three Friday. players hoping to move up the leaderboard on moving day.

Jeremy Willingham: “I enjoy it,” Dora, Alabama golfer Jeremy Willingham said during his second round. " I come here every year I have no chance of winning but the people are great, the golf course is in great shape and just a great place to play. These College kids can play, and there are some locals that can get after it too.”

“I played in this last year, the staff is great” Central Alabama Community College golfer Griffin Dorr added during his round. “The course manager is great the course pro is great. Everybody in the town has contributed to this tournament. It become a great tournament the last two years I’ve played it.”

Round three begins Friday, with the final round set for Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.