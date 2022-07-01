Deals
2 vehicle crash in Courtland blocks traffic at intersection of AL 20, AL 33

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash is blocking the intersection of Alabama Highway 20 and Alabama Highway 33 in Lawrence County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal M. King, the intersection will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Watch this story for further updates on Friday.

