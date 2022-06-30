Deals
Vina man charged with attempted murder after shooting girlfriend

Shannon Dale Hacker
Shannon Dale Hacker(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VINA, Ala. (WAFF) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies began an investigation on June 28 after a woman was taken to Red Bay Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Garrison Hollow Road. The victim was shot in the arm and transported to Red Bay Hospital. The shooter was identified as Shannon Dale Hacker, who was in a relationship with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Once Hacker took the victim to the hospital, he left the area. After a brief pursuit on Wednesday, Hacker was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.

He has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries.

