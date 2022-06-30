Travel TVL takes you to Birmingham

What to do in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer is here and we’re all looking for some fun to get into. So, we’re hopping in the car and showing you where to head this summer for a quick day trip or a weekend away!

Birmingham is known as the Magic City with fun things to do for miles. Some of the TVL crew loaded up the car for a day trip to see some of the city’s best sights.

Vulcan Park and Museum Vulcan is the Roman god and bare-bottomed statue that looks over the city of Birmingham. Perhaps one of the most-recognizable pieces of the area, Vulcan Park and Museum offers a gorgeous view of the city scape.

Hero Doughnuts and Buns Looking for a tasty breakfast or midday pick me up? Hero Doughnuts has some of the best and wildest donut creations you’ve ever seen. From the “OG” Vanilla Glazed to Pistachio, Bread Pudding and Cereal Milk, you’ll be calling these bakers your hero before the day is done. The menu doesn’t just have doughnuts though, they’ve got burgers, salads sandwiches and more for any craving.

Rickwood Field When you think of Birmingham you may not think about baseball. But did you know city is home to one of the oldest baseball stadiums in the country? Rickwood Field opened in 1910. It wash such a big deal, the whole city shut down for opening day. Baseball legends like Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth played in that stadium and it’s still standing today. Take a tour and go back in time to experience some of baseball’s greatest history.

Johnny’s Restaurant If you’re looking for some more spots to sit down and dine, check out Johnny’s Restaurant. Known as a “Greek and Three,” Johnny’s serves up the south’s classic meat and three options while adding some Greek food to the mix. Folks line up around the block for this restaurant so make sure to get there early!

TrimTab Brewery For a night out or a quick drink, stop by TrimTab Brewery for some local craft beers. They rotate seasonal batches and keep their favorites, such as the Paradise Now Raspberry Weisse and the IPA.

Southern Museum of Flight Get ready to take flight at this museum! The Southern Museum of Flight houses over 100 aircraft and is one of the largest aviation museums in the southeast.



What to do in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Chattanooga is known as the Scenic City, and for good reason. On any given day, you can find locals and visitors strolling down Walnut Street Bridge overlooking the Tennessee River and gorgeous mountains nearby. Grab an ice cream cone as you pop in and out of local shops and make plans to visit one of the many attractions the city has to offer.

TVL loaded up the car and took a day trip to Chattown, as it is lovingly called by many. We’re showing you some of the best spots to visit whether you’re with the whole fam or on a romantic evening out.

