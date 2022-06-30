Travel TVL takes you to Birmingham
What to do in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer is here and we’re all looking for some fun to get into. So, we’re hopping in the car and showing you where to head this summer for a quick day trip or a weekend away!
Birmingham is known as the Magic City with fun things to do for miles. Some of the TVL crew loaded up the car for a day trip to see some of the city’s best sights.
- Vulcan Park and Museum
- Vulcan is the Roman god and bare-bottomed statue that looks over the city of Birmingham. Perhaps one of the most-recognizable pieces of the area, Vulcan Park and Museum offers a gorgeous view of the city scape.
- Hero Doughnuts and Buns
- Looking for a tasty breakfast or midday pick me up? Hero Doughnuts has some of the best and wildest donut creations you’ve ever seen. From the “OG” Vanilla Glazed to Pistachio, Bread Pudding and Cereal Milk, you’ll be calling these bakers your hero before the day is done. The menu doesn’t just have doughnuts though, they’ve got burgers, salads sandwiches and more for any craving.
- Rickwood Field
- When you think of Birmingham you may not think about baseball. But did you know city is home to one of the oldest baseball stadiums in the country? Rickwood Field opened in 1910. It wash such a big deal, the whole city shut down for opening day. Baseball legends like Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth played in that stadium and it’s still standing today. Take a tour and go back in time to experience some of baseball’s greatest history.
- Johnny’s Restaurant
- If you’re looking for some more spots to sit down and dine, check out Johnny’s Restaurant. Known as a “Greek and Three,” Johnny’s serves up the south’s classic meat and three options while adding some Greek food to the mix. Folks line up around the block for this restaurant so make sure to get there early!
- TrimTab Brewery
- For a night out or a quick drink, stop by TrimTab Brewery for some local craft beers. They rotate seasonal batches and keep their favorites, such as the Paradise Now Raspberry Weisse and the IPA.
- Southern Museum of Flight
- Get ready to take flight at this museum! The Southern Museum of Flight houses over 100 aircraft and is one of the largest aviation museums in the southeast.
What to do in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Chattanooga is known as the Scenic City, and for good reason. On any given day, you can find locals and visitors strolling down Walnut Street Bridge overlooking the Tennessee River and gorgeous mountains nearby. Grab an ice cream cone as you pop in and out of local shops and make plans to visit one of the many attractions the city has to offer.
TVL loaded up the car and took a day trip to Chattown, as it is lovingly called by many. We’re showing you some of the best spots to visit whether you’re with the whole fam or on a romantic evening out.
- Bluff View Art District
- The Bluff View Art District sits just above the Tennessee River. The district is made up of Tony’s Pasta, Rembrandt’s Coffee Shop, Back Inn Café, Bluff View Inn B&B, a gallery, Houston Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art and even an outdoor sculpture garden. You can also find homemade bread, pastries, pasta and chocolates. They also roast their own coffee and grow several herbs in the garden.
- Northshore District and The Walnut Street Bridge
- Explore the Northshore’s Coolidge Park and visit the nature trails, interactive water fountain, kayak/SUP launch, plenty of open green spaces, a restored antique carousel, and access to Walnut Street Bridge. Coolidge Park is close to Frazier Avenue filled with art galleries, shopping, bookstores, restaurants, and more!
- Dine at STIR
- STIR is a modern restaurant mixes urban aesthetics with historic remnants of the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo Terminal Station. Enjoy elevated cocktails made with unique, artisanal ice, premium oysters and seafood and classic southern dishes everyone will love. Enjoy the weather out on the patio and walk up to the bar to enjoy one of their famous drinks.
- The Chattanooga Choo Choo and Chattanooga’s Entertainment District
- Explore Station Street, the gateway to Chattanooga’s Entertainment District. Walk through the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo grounds with access to Songbirds, Terminal Brewhouse, STIR, Regan’s Place, Westbound Bar, and Back Stage Bar. Outside, you’ll run into Market Street which includes fun places like Chattanooga Whiskey, the Hot Chocolatier, Wildflower Tea, and more.
- Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery Tour
- Inspired by the city’s rich distilling history, Chattanooga Whiskey is a fun spot for adults and aspiring whiskey sommeliers alike. Guests can experience their hand-crafted bourbons on a one-hour Traditional Tour & Tasting or a Whiskey Flight Tasting.
- Creative Discovery Museum
- At Creative Discovery Museum, kids can create a clay sculpture in the Artists’ Studio, zoom a message through a pneumatic tube in the Inventors’ Clubhouse, dig for dinosaur bones in Excavation Station, create an ensemble cast of characters in the Back Alley Theatre, explore the infant garden of the Little Yellow House, lift yourself up on a pulley in the Rooftop Fun Factory, or enjoy the newly renovated Tennessee RiverPlay with interactive watercourse to sail boats, and learn about locks and dams, and shoot jets of water to make whirligigs spin!
- Classic Arcade Pinball Museum
- This interactive museum dedicated to the nostalgia, history, science, and fun behind the fascinating game of pinball. Patrons to the museum can play and/or view our 50+ exhibits including many of the Classica Arcade games from the 80′s and 90′s.
